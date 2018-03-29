Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOOKOUT: Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened another man with a knife this afternoon.
LOOKOUT: Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened another man with a knife this afternoon. Kevin Farmer
Crime

BREAKING: Man 'threatened with knife' on Goondoon St

Andrew Thorpe
by
29th Mar 2018 2:11 PM

GLADSTONE police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened another man with a knife on Goondoon St this afternoon.

The incident reportedly took place in broad daylight at about 12.41pm, not far from Gladstone Police Station on Yarroon St.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports suggested the man was in a vehicle when he made the threats, before driving off in an unknown direction.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

If you have information that may assist police, you can call Policelink on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Related Items

gladstone crime gladstone police
Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Gladstone rivers under flood watch

BREAKING: Gladstone rivers under flood watch

Breaking THE Bureau of Meteorology has made an initial flood watch for the Gladstone region, and a large portion of the Queensland coast.

  • 29th Mar 2018 3:03 PM
How tradie survived a deadly high-voltage surge

How tradie survived a deadly high-voltage surge

News His mates revived him three times before the ambulance arrived

Raft racers have flour bombs ready

Raft racers have flour bombs ready

Whats On Gladstone raft racing teams will suit up for The Great Raft Regatta

THINGS TO DO: Easter not just about yachts and Festival

THINGS TO DO: Easter not just about yachts and Festival

News Things to do at Easter that doesn't involve yachts or Harbour Fest.

Local Partners