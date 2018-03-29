BREAKING: Man 'threatened with knife' on Goondoon St

LOOKOUT: Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened another man with a knife this afternoon.

LOOKOUT: Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened another man with a knife this afternoon. Kevin Farmer

GLADSTONE police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened another man with a knife on Goondoon St this afternoon.

The incident reportedly took place in broad daylight at about 12.41pm, not far from Gladstone Police Station on Yarroon St.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports suggested the man was in a vehicle when he made the threats, before driving off in an unknown direction.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

If you have information that may assist police, you can call Policelink on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.