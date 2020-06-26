Man army-rolls out of vehicle before hitting bins

A 39-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital last night after he allegedly crashed into a fence and army-rolled out of the vehicle, before the car went on to hit industrial bins in Gladstone Central.

Emergency services were called to Crow St at 5.50pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a witness reported that the driver army-rolled from outside the driver's side of the car after it smashed through a fence.

She said the Gladstone Central man was tested for drink-driving.

No charges have been laid.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.