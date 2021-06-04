Menu
A Gladstone man appeared in the local Magistrates Court before Magistrate Bevan Manthey after contravening a domestic violence order.
Crime

Man tells partner ‘go f---- yourself’ after laundry request

Jacobbe McBride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
4th Jun 2021 6:00 PM
A man ignored his partner’s back pain and told her to go ‘f---’ herself when she asked him to hang washing, a court heard.

The man, 45, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 3.50pm on March 6 2021, police attended an address on Pashley Street, Clinton in relation to a domestic incident.

Police spoke to the aggrieved and witness, who stated the aggrieved had acute back pain and asked the defendant to hang some washing out.

The defendant said words to the effect of he “doesn’t care” and “doesn’t give a sh--”.

He also told the aggrieved to “Go f--- yourself”.

The defendant eventually hung the washing out and came back in and said to the aggrieved, “go to hell”.

The defendant emptied two tablet sheets of a prescribed drug and said to the aggrieved, “F--- it I’ll take the tablets to shut you up”.

The defendant was later located and questioned by police on Blain Drive.

The defendant stated he had popped the tablets in front of the aggrieved but never took the tablets and went to his room to ‘make her think’.

He denied committing any breaches of domestic violence and was arrested in relation to the matter, being issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Gladstone Observer

