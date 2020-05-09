Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jessie Ryan Lovett-Willcocks encouraged a 16-year-old to kick harder as they beat up a homeless man and stole $100 from him.
Jessie Ryan Lovett-Willcocks encouraged a 16-year-old to kick harder as they beat up a homeless man and stole $100 from him.
Crime

Thug tells to ‘kick harder’ as they bashed homeless man

by Lea Emery
9th May 2020 6:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOMELESS man encouraged a 16-year-old to kick harder as they beat up another homeless man and stole $100 from him.

Jessie Ryan Lovett-Willcocks pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to robbery while armed and in company.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced him to three and a half years prison with parole eligibility on March 11 next year.

Lovett-Willcocks has spent nine and a half months in custody.

"Not only was it in company but some of the personal violence used was gratuitous and occurred over a period of time," Judge McGinness said.

"It is very fortunate that the physical injuries were not more severe.

Jessie Ryan Lovett-Willcocks pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to robbery while armed and in company. FILE PHOTO
Jessie Ryan Lovett-Willcocks pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to robbery while armed and in company. FILE PHOTO

The court was told Lovett-Willcocks was 20 and homeless when his girlfriend introduced him to a 42-year-old homeless man in Coolangatta.

Willcocks-Lovett, his girlfriend and a few friends were in a park drinking with the man on June 16, 2018 when Lovett-Willcocks accused the man of insulting his girlfriend.

There was an argument and Lovett-Willcocks and his group left.

They returned soon after and Lovett-Willcocks accused the man of trying to "get in his girlfriend's pants".

That was when Lovett-Willcocks and his group, pounced, kicking and punching the man to the throat, head, chest and stomach.

The court was told Lovett said to a 16-year-old: "Kick harder".

The teenager did.

Lovett-Willcocks then took two $50 notes from Willcocks and the group ran away.

Passers-by saw the incident and called police and paramedics.

Originally published as Man tells 16yo to 'kick harder' in homless bashing

assault crime editors picks jessie ryan lovett-willcocks violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic causes ‘some delay’ for cancer treatment facility

        premium_icon Pandemic causes ‘some delay’ for cancer treatment facility

        News The opening date of Gladstone’s promised radiation treatment facility remains unclear

        Man trespassed to help friend get her stuff back

        premium_icon Man trespassed to help friend get her stuff back

        Crime The man ended up in court when he stole items from the home that belonged to...

        OBITUARY: Jack spent his life helping others

        premium_icon OBITUARY: Jack spent his life helping others

        News The Boyne Island-Tannum Sands community has lost a beloved custodian with the...

        Council donates funds for Gladstone Food Centre freezer

        premium_icon Council donates funds for Gladstone Food Centre freezer

        News Gladstone Regional Council generously donates $4500 to Gladstone Food Centre for...