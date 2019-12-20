Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man will face court after he fled police, sparking a pursuit south of Brisbane, before he was eventually tasered.
A man will face court after he fled police, sparking a pursuit south of Brisbane, before he was eventually tasered.
Crime

Man tasered after motorbike chase

by Danielle O’Neal
20th Dec 2019 11:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE man has been charged with a string of serious crimes - including possessing dangerous drugs and weapons - after a dramatic motorbike chase in Logan yesterday.

The 30-year-old Annerley man was spotted driving a motorbike with fake numberplates on Kingston Rd in Waterford around 3pm.

The motorbike had allegedly been involved in a number of recent armed robberies.

The driver evaded police attempts to pull him over by driving dangerously along Logan River Rd before dropping his motorcycle and fleeing into bushland.

The man ignored police commands to stop and was subsequently tasered.

Police said they found a replica handgun, flick knife, a quantity of cannabis and a hypodermic syringe in his backpack.

The man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving of motor vehicle without a driver's licence, evasion offence, and offences related to vehicle registration.

He was also charged with possessing dangerous drug, failure to properly dispose of needle and syringe and unlawful possession of weapons category M, related to his flick knife.

The man is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

court crime motorbike police taser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone councillor not contesting 2020 election

        premium_icon Gladstone councillor not contesting 2020 election

        News IT HAS been the “best job” he’s ever had but a Gladstone councillor has decided his name will not be on the ballot for the 2020 election.

        WHAT’S ON: Keep the kids entertained these holidays

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Keep the kids entertained these holidays

        News List of school holiday events across the region to get students out and about.

        Fireys ‘strong plan’ to contain fires in 24hrs

        premium_icon Fireys ‘strong plan’ to contain fires in 24hrs

        News QFES are hopeful firefighters will get to spend Christmas with their families after...

        ME AND MY BOAT: Perfect mix of racing and leisure

        premium_icon ME AND MY BOAT: Perfect mix of racing and leisure

        News The owner enjoys racing, but says the boat is also great for cruising around the...