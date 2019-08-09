Man tasered after 12-hour siege

A 12-hour siege overnight in Gladstone South ended after a 46-year-old man allegedly armed with a knife was tasered by police.

Gladstone Senior Sergeant Jane Healy said police were called to a house on Ann St about 6pm on Thursday where police attempted to speak to a Victorian man before the incident escalated.

"At about 6am this morning police were able to gain entry into the house where the male was distracted in an attempt to arrested him," Sen-Sgt Healy said.

"That consequently resulted in him being tasered."

She said the man had been visiting family in Gladstone prior to the incident and was known to police in Victoria and Western Australia.

The man was charged with breach of domestic violence order, serious assault, serious obstruct to police and going armed to cause fear.

He is expected to appear at Gladstone Magistrates court on Tuesday.

Sgt Healy said sieges were not common in Gladstone.

"We haven't had one in Gladstone for about three years," she said.

"It's always disappointing when we have to deal with incidents like this, the ultimate goal is a peaceful resolution.

"The fact that nobody got injured is always excellent."

Sgt Healy said the man remained in custody at the Gladstone watch house and was not injured from being tasered.