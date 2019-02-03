Man talks his way into a more serious drink driving offence
A WARWICK man talked his way into a high range drink driving charge by refusing a road side breath test yesterday.
Police intercepted the 28-year-old man at 4.55pm while he drove along Victoria St.
Sergeant Shane Reid said police allege the man was offered a road side breath test but refused.
The man was charged with drink driving and failing to provide a specimen for a breath test.
"If you refuse to provide a breath specimen, when you go to court it is treated as the equivalent of a high range drink driving reading," Sgt Reid said.
Officers gave the man a notice to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court.
Later that evening, at 6.55pm, police intercepted a 35-year-old Warwick man on Fitzroy St.
Police allege he was driving with a disqualified licence.
The man was charged and given a notice to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court at a date yet to be determined.