Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Screwdriver
Screwdriver
Breaking

UPDATE: Man takes screwdriver to the eye on CQ property

Staff writers
10th Jun 2020 11:43 AM | Updated: 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.30am: A 41-year-old man with a screwdriver eye injury has been transported by QAS to a doctor's surgery at Middlemount.

Initial inspection of the wound by QAS suggests it may be a laceration that has missed the eyeball and cut the eyelid.
He will be further accessed after the wound is cleaned up.

11.15am Queensland Ambulance crews are responding to reports of a man with a screwdriver in the eye at a Middlemount property.

Initial reports indicate the 41-year-old man's eyeball has been cut open in the accident.

The injured man is located near two mobile refrigeration units.

It's not know known how the accident occurred at this time.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Report reveals how much every CQ mayor, councillor earns

        premium_icon Report reveals how much every CQ mayor, councillor earns

        Money Other councils are paid on an attendance basis for participation in meetings

        CQU cracks top 2% of universities worldwide in 2021 rankings

        premium_icon CQU cracks top 2% of universities worldwide in 2021 rankings

        News QS World University Rankings elevate CQU into top 600 unis worldwide

        Four motorcycle crashes in 48 hours prompts warning

        premium_icon Four motorcycle crashes in 48 hours prompts warning

        News After four deaths in 48 hours, RACQ asks motorists to slow down.

        IN COURT: 5 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 5 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, June...