Man takes remarkable steps after being saved from suicide

FIVE months ago a Gladstone man almost lost his life. But not from any disease, sickness or physical illness. There was no car crash or horrific incident that would suddenly threaten his life.

It was a crippling case of depression that saw the man attempt to kill himself.

He was on the edge of existing when police came crashing through the door he'd locked just moments before.

They saved his life with just seconds to spare.

But as the officers waited with him for paramedics to arrive, all he said was "I just wanted to die."

It is for this reason that every year on September 14, global organisation RUOK asks the world to stop and have the conversation about suicide awareness.

The organisation's mission is to inspire and empower everyone to meaningfully connect with people around them and support anyone struggling with life.

The scene that played out in the garage of a Gladstone home was just months ago, but it seemed like a lifetime ago for the man who sat before the Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

While it is not an offence to attempt suicide, the man was breaching a domestic violence protection order at the time of the attempt, for which he pleaded guilty.

The scene took place at the house of his ex-partner, who had taken out the order.

On the night, the pair had been drinking together.

Police were only on scene as neighbours had reported loud arguing coming from inside the house.

When the women answered the door, she was noticeably drunk and couldn't give police an answer when they asked where the man was.

They rushed inside and began to call his name.

With just seconds to spare, the hero act saved the man's life and since that night, he hasn't taken a single day for granted.

His defence lawyer, Rio Ramos, said her client had been engaging in his own rehabilitation programs, alcohol counselling and psychiatric care.

Ms Ramos said the man was in contact with the mother of the nine-year-old child they shared, and once he was able to live a stable life, would co-parent together.

She said a second chance at life and the promise of having an active role in his child's life had completely changed the man's perspective on life.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho commended the man and said his effort at rehabilitating himself was "extraordinary".

"You have taken remarkable steps," she said.

She placed him on a 12-month probation to give him access to a variety of counselling and rehabilitative programs.

To get involved with the RUOK cause, head to: https://www.ruok.org.au.