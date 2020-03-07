Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
News

Man in serious condition after snake bite

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 9:13 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s was taken to hospital last night after a suspected snake bite.

Paramedics received a call about 7.30pm for a reported snake bite in Eimeo.

They located a man on Mango Avenue and took him to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

More than five people in the Mackay region have now been bitten by a snake since the beginning of the year.

This week's heavy downpours could be related to the Eimeo incident.

Mackay snake catcher Heather Lampe said rain caused snakes to venture out in search of food.

If you suspect you have been bitten by a snake, stay still and call an ambulance immediately.

mackay base hospital mackay paramedics mackay snake bite mackay snake catcher snake bite
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relive your high school days for good cause

        premium_icon Relive your high school days for good cause

        Whats On TUCK your shirt in and straighten your tie, school’s back and for a good cause.

        Fishers struggle to stay afloat as coronavirus hits exports

        premium_icon Fishers struggle to stay afloat as coronavirus hits exports

        News Calls for interest free loans to help operators.

        Drug user stole board shorts to sell for food

        premium_icon Drug user stole board shorts to sell for food

        Crime A month behind bars was the “wakeup call” a convicted thief needed according to his...

        Coronavirus won’t hit record March quarter: energy expert

        premium_icon Coronavirus won’t hit record March quarter: energy expert

        News Curtis Island LNG exports could still reach a March quarter record despite supply...