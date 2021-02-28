Man taken to hospital after quad bike crash

Paramedics transported a man to hospital following a quad bike crash at Round Hill near Agnes Water. FILE PHOTO.

Paramedics transported a man to hospital following a quad bike crash at Round Hill near Agnes Water. FILE PHOTO.

A man has been taken to hospital following a quad-bike crash at Round Hill, near Agnes Water, in which he reportedly suffered a laceration to his hand.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics responded to a private residence at Round Hill, after reports of a quad bike incident.

“A male in his 20s sustained a hand injury in a quad bike incident at a private property at 2.35pm,” the spokeswoman said.

“Paramedics transported him to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.”

In a response to the 128 deaths involving quad bikes between January 2011 and December 2018, the Federal Government introduced new laws surrounding the vehicles last year.

From October this year, all quad bikes sold in Australia are required by law to be fitted with approved rollover protection.

This announcement has prompted quad bike manufacturers Yamaha, Honda and Polaris to announce they will pull out of the market in Australia once the rollover protection is mandatory.

In addition to the rollover protection, quad bike manufacturers will have to fit all vehicles with a warning sticker indicating the angle at which they roll over.

More information on the new quad bike legislation can be found here.