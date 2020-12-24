Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 35-year-old man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after he veered off the road west of Gympie last night. Picture: Alix Sweeney
A 35-year-old man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after he veered off the road west of Gympie last night. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Man taken to hospital after crashing into gully

Kristen Camp
24th Dec 2020 9:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 35-year-old man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with back pain after he was involved in a single vehicle crash at Woolooga.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Bauple Woolooga Road and the Wide Bay Highway at 8.33pm last night.

 

Police said the vehicle veered off the road and down a gully and tow trucks were needed to remove the wreck.

Police said there was another man in his 20s in the vehicle at the time.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

8 Gympie nights out that went horribly wrong

REVEALED: The 10 most expensive Gympie property sales in 2020

crash emergency
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Infestation destroying Agnes Water’s coastal trees

        Premium Content Infestation destroying Agnes Water’s coastal trees

        Environment Here’s what has caused the deaths of the iconic trees on the Agnes foreshores.

        Community rallies for teen fighting rare cancer

        Premium Content Community rallies for teen fighting rare cancer

        Local Faces “I’m feeling a bit scared but I know I’m in the best hands.”

        Driver’s seat switch-up doesn’t fool anyone

        Premium Content Driver’s seat switch-up doesn’t fool anyone

        Crime Kristopher James Shipley knew he shouldn’t have been driving.

        Fisheries blitz on freshwater impoundments

        Premium Content Fisheries blitz on freshwater impoundments

        News So far almost $10,000 in fines have been issued and the number of Central...