Members of the public are advised to avoid the area after police made an emergency declaration.
News

Man taken into custody after emergency situation

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Jun 2021 6:30 AM
UPDATE: A man was taken into custody on Sunday night after a "police incident" in Ipswich resulted in streets being locked down.

Officers were called to a disturbance about 5.30pm in Brassall at a Bourke Road address, which police say was "peacefully resolved through negotiation"

A man was taken into custody and about 9pm police revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

No one was harmed during this incident.

"Police wish to thank everyone for their understanding and patience," police said in a statement.

EARLIER: Several streets in Ipswich have been locked down on Sunday night after police made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act due to a "police incident".

Members of the public are advised to avoid an area in Brassall which encompasses Bourke Street, Fernvale Road, Hayes Street and Vogel Road.

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act due a police incident in Brassall.
Traffic diversions are in place.

The emergency declaration was made at 7.25pm.

It is understood to be in relation to someone suffering from a mental health issue.

MORE TO COME

