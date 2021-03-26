Man swallows meth hidden in his undies after Gympie arrest

The 26yo swallowed the drugs after police searched his car and found meth, bullets and machetes.

A 26-year-old Gympie man has been fined $1400 after being busted with methamphetamine, two machetes and ammunition while on parole for other offences.

Jack Raets Mcfadyen appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to three charges.

It was at 6pm on February 25, when Mcfadyen was stopped by Gympie police and his car searched.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the court police found a small clip seal bag containing methamphetamine inside a black bag on the front passenger seat.

"During the search, police located bullets in the centre console and the defendant is not a holder of a weapons licence," Sergeant Campbell said.

"Police located two machete knives in the boot of the vehicle and he could provide no lawful reason for having them."

Sgt Campbell told the court while being transported by police, they saw Mcfadyen place something in his mouth and swallow it.

"The vehicle was stopped and a black bag was located in the defendant's underwear, it was empty, he told police he had swallowed the meth that was in the bag," she said.

Representing himself, Mcfadyen said he had been using the machetes to clear sticks and twigs on a bushwalk.

Magistrate Graham Hillan said Mcfadyen had been convicted of supplying drugs in the past and had been n parole when he committed the three recent offences.

"It's not an enviable situation to be in because your parole could be revoked," Mr Hillan said.

"One would suggest you don't reoffend."

Mr Hillan fined Mcfadyen $1400 in total and recorded convictions against him.