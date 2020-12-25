Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man drove himself to hospital with a slashed throat after an alleged knife attack, police said.
A man drove himself to hospital with a slashed throat after an alleged knife attack, police said.
Crime

Man survives alleged ‘throat slashing’

by Emily Cosenza
25th Dec 2020 2:22 PM

A man will face court after he allegedly tried to kill another man he knew by cutting his throat in Wollongong.

The 63-year-old male victim was inside his Mathews Street home when the accused, aged 31, confronted him in the bedroom at about 9.20pm on Thursday, allegedly armed with a knife.

According to NSW Police, the younger man put the victim in a headlock and cut his throat.

The injured man was able to fight him off and escape before driving himself to Wollongong Hospital where police were alerted to the incident.

The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Officers attended a Corrimal Street home where the 31-year-old man was arrested.

He was later charged with causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder (DV).

He was refused bail and was expected to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.

Originally published as Man survives alleged 'throat slashing'

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

        Premium Content Reel in $400,000 in prizes in the 2021 Boyne Tannum HookUp

        News Since its inception in 1996, Australia’s biggest fishing competition has brought millions into the Gladstone region economy.

        • 25th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
        Warning – rain to trigger Crocodile nesting and breeding season

        Premium Content Warning – rain to trigger Crocodile nesting and breeding...

        News Experts say weather influences crocodile behaviour and rain can trigger females...

        Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

        Premium Content Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

        News The full body scanners replace walk-through metal detectors to increase security...

        Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Premium Content Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

        Offbeat The Mount Maurice Rural Fire Brigade spread joy threw the streets during their...