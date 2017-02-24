32°
Man supplied drugs to girl, 14, on his pay days

Matty Holdsworth
| 3rd Feb 2017 4:10 PM Updated: 24th Feb 2017 8:27 AM
Marcus Abrahamson escaped jail in Rockhampton Supreme Court yesterday.
Marcus Abrahamson escaped jail in Rockhampton Supreme Court yesterday. Ebony Battersby

IT IS a familiar story that comes before the courts on a daily basis.

Cannabis possession that fast leads to addiction. Over time it easily spirals into world of harder drugs.

Marcus James Abrahamson's situation was similar.

The 20-year-old appeared in Rockhampton Supreme Court yesterday morning on three drugs related charges, the worst, supplying to a minor under 16.

The court heard on August 26, police were called to a Gladstone address. They detected a burning cannabis smell and searched the property, where they found a mobile phone with texts saying they would 'shout' the minor cannabis.

Upon interviewing the 14-year-old minor, police heard Abrahamson frequently supplied her cannabis on his pay days. She later admitted he had smoked ice in front of her.

Five years her senior, Abrahamson had full knowledge of her youthful age.

Police prosecutor Joshua Phillips and Justice Duncan McMeekin deliberated whether Abrahamson had introduced the minor to drugs.

"This man is taking drugs. In the drug culture, we can see a disaster looming for young people,” Justice McMeekin said.

"The maximum sentence is 25 years. Exposing children to drugs is appalling.

"Reality is that cannabis is the start. Day to day we hear young people in court for doing ice and trafficking drugs - but they started with cannabis.

"It is highly disturbing that you smoked ice in front of her.”

Defence barrister Tom Polley argued Abrahamson had not corrupted her innocence with drugs.

"He was not the corrupting influence. She was smoking of her own accord and admitted to smoking cannabis in other places,” Mr Polley told the court.

"He is fairly immature in a lot of ways. He grew up in a household of trouble with alcohol and some violence.

"He is keen to find work but has been unable to. So he volunteers three days a week and is good at it.

"He hopes it could turn into paid employment.”

Justice McMeekin accepted that he did not corrupt the minor.

Whilst hesitant, Justice McMeekin placed Abrahamson on a two-year probation period and chose not to record a conviction.

"I don't know whether you have learnt your lesson but I will give you a chance,” he said.

"If you end up back here, you will go to jail.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cannabis central queensland drug possession rockhampton supreme court supplying a minor

