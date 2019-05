A MAN in his 80s was taken to hospital after a boating incident at Baffle Creek

A MAN in his 80s was taken to hospital after a boating incident at Baffle Creek Bev Lacey

A MAN in his 80s was taken to hospital after a boating incident at Baffle Creek.

This morning, the man was knocked over on a boat where he suffered shoulder injuries.

The patient then managed to go back to a private residence, where the Queensland Ambulance Service was called to at 12.19pm.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.