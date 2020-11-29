Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man suffers serious injuries in jet ski incident

by Brianna Morris-Grant
29th Nov 2020 11:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition after a jet ski incident in Jacobs Well.

Paramedics were called to the scene around 9.30am after reports of an incident involving a jet ski and nearby mangroves.

Queensland Ambulance have shared photos after a man was seriously injured in a jet ski incident in Jacobs Well. Photo: Twitter
Queensland Ambulance have shared photos after a man was seriously injured in a jet ski incident in Jacobs Well. Photo: Twitter

The man in his 50s was picked up by Volunteer Marine Rescue Jacobs Well.

He is in a serious condition and has suffered a "serious abdominal injury" according to Queensland Ambulance Services.

He has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with the High Acuity Response Unit.

The High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Man suffers serious injuries in jet ski incident

More photos shared by QAS. Photo: Twitter
More photos shared by QAS. Photo: Twitter
editors picks jet skis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Rosella State High formal 2020

        Premium Content GALLERY: Rosella State High formal 2020

        News Gladstone’s Rosella State High School Year 12 graduates for 2020.

        Tens of millions worth of CQ coal caught up in China standoff

        Premium Content Tens of millions worth of CQ coal caught up in China...

        News In October, 407,000 plus tonnes of coal was exported from Gladstone, as 82 ships...

        Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival reveals new performers

        Premium Content Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival reveals new performers

        News Early bird tickets are on sale now for the three day festival from February 19 to...

        Powerlines fall on houses at Calliope

        Premium Content Powerlines fall on houses at Calliope

        News The incident occurred just after 1am, with live powerlines down on Arcadia and...