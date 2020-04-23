Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition after the fire.
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition after the fire. Matthew Deans
Breaking

Man suffers serious burns in late-night fire

Ashley Carter
by
23rd Apr 2020 6:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man was rushed to hospital with burns to his face and chest from a fire at a Mudjimba home last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to the private residence just after 9pm after the man, aged in his 20s, was injured in a fire.

Critical care paramedics attended and the man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment. He was in a serious but stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were not called to the incident.

burns fire mudjimba sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car explosion seriously burns man

        premium_icon Car explosion seriously burns man

        Breaking Backfiring car leaves man in serious condition with burns

        • 23rd Apr 2020 7:09 AM
        Palmer Galilee coal mine plan headed for Land Court

        premium_icon Palmer Galilee coal mine plan headed for Land Court

        Business The project is understood to be four times bigger than Adani’s mine.

        Jobs, services and private health: What the Mater plan means

        premium_icon Jobs, services and private health: What the Mater plan means

        News Optimism for Government plan to buy Gladstone’s private hospital.

        How students’ 3D printing is helping health heroes

        premium_icon How students’ 3D printing is helping health heroes

        News School whiz-kids are assisting in coronavirus battle.