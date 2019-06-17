Menu
Man seriously injured in workplace accident airlifted

Tara Miko
by
17th Jun 2019 8:41 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM
UPDATE: A man who suffered serious arm injuries after being trapped in a machine has been airlifted to Brisbane.

The man, aged in his 40s, suffered serious injuries to both arms in the workplace incident, has been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The Queensland Ambulance Service advised the man suffered "significant arm injuries".

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokeswoman confirmed the incident was under investigation.

10.30AM: A man has been stabilised at the scene of an horrific workplace incident and will be airlifted to hospital.

An adult man suffered serious injuries to both arms when he got trapped in a machine at a Ballandean workplace about 7.50am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a rescue helicopter had landed nearby the scene and was preparing to airlift the man to hospital.

The man is expected to be flown directly to Brisbane for treatment.

The QAS said the man was in a serious condition.

8.40AM: A MAN has suffered serious injuries to his arms in a workplace incident on the Southern Downs this morning.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating an adult male with significant arm injuries at the Watters Rd business in Ballandean.

Crews were called to the incident at 7.52am.

The man suffered serious injuries to both arms after getting trapped in a machine at the workplace, however the type of machine involved was not known.

A rescue helicopter has been deployed to the Ballandean Soccer Club where it is expected to airlift the man to Brisbane.

He is in a serious condition.

