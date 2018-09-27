Man suffers possible spinal injury after Boyne Valley crash

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew a man in his 50s to Rockhampton Hospital after he was involved in a crash at the Boyne Valley last night.

A MAN in his 50s suffered neck and chest injuries after he was involved in a car crash at Blackmans Gap Rd last night.

He was one of two men in the car when it crashed at the Boyne Valley.

A truck driver reported the crash to emergency services at 9.39pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service was first on the scene and found the man in his 50s in the passenger seat.

He was treated for neck and chest injuries by paramedics before they called RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

The other man involved was not at the scene when emergency services arrived.

QAS took the man in his 50s to a nearby oval to allow the rescue helicopter to land and provide further assistance.

The rescue helicopter's medical team treated him for possible spinal injuries before he was taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the second man involved, believed to be in his 30s, was found by police around 11pm.

She said he had walked back to his home, a few kilometres away.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Spokesperson said they were also called to the scene at 9.40pm.

One crew responded and were there for two hours assisting police and QAS.

Queensland Police is investigating the cause of the crash.