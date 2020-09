Paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash on Dysart Middlemount Rd.

A MAN sustained head and leg injuries when the vehicle he was driving crashed over a creek embankment this morning.

The man in his 40s was injured in the single-vehicle crash on Dysart Middlemount Rd just before 7am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the injuries were superficial.

The man was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.