Police have been called to an assault at a truck-stop in North Rockhampton on Friday morning.

Man suffers head injury at servo truckstop incident

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
21st Aug 2020 10:08 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
BREAKING: A man has allegedly been seriously assaulted at a service station truckstop in North Rockhampton.

Shortly after 10am today, police and paramedics were called to a Caltex service station on Yaamba Rd, where a man has sustained a head injury.

Initial reports were the man was "significantly injured" during an assault which occurred in a truck lounge, and had blood coming from an ear.

The offender has reportedly fled the scene.

More to come.

