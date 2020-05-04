Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

by JACOB MILEY
4th May 2020 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after suffering head injuries in a jet ski incident.

Paramedics were called to the incident at Coomera just before 8am Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man and a jetski were spotted in the water by a member of the public.

It's unclear how the accident happened, the spokesman said.

The man suffered head and chest injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Man suffers head injuries in jet ski crash

crashes jet ski crash jet skis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews monitor vegetation fire near Calliope

        premium_icon Crews monitor vegetation fire near Calliope

        News A FIRE that has been burning since yesterday on the Dawson Hwy is being monitored by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

        • 4th May 2020 8:55 AM
        REVEALED: How the HookUp prize draw came together

        premium_icon REVEALED: How the HookUp prize draw came together

        News The virtual HookUp saw the event live streamed on Facebook, but what happened...

        PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of the virtual HookUp

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of the virtual HookUp

        News Coronavirus meant the Boyne Tannum HookUp looked a little different. Check out how...

        Meet the dog protecting Agnes’ turtle nests

        premium_icon Meet the dog protecting Agnes’ turtle nests

        News The detection dog finds fox dens by their scent, helping protect eggs and...