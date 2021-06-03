Menu
Byerwen Coal Mine in Central Queensland
Man suffers facial injuries in CQ mine truck rollover

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
3rd Jun 2021 2:39 PM
UPDATE 5.15PM: A man in his 20s has been flown to Mackay Base Hospital with facial injuries and for spinal precautions following a reported mine truck rollover.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said he was in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to Byerwen mine near Glenden about 2.20pm following reports of a man injured at the site.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews remain at the site.

Mine operator QCoal has been contacted for comment, as has Resources Safety and Health Queensland.

UPDATE 4.40pm: A man in his 20s will to be flown to hospital after a mine truck reportedly rolled at a Central Queensland mine site.

Emergency services were called to Byerwen mine near Glenden about 2.20pm and remain at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were treating a man in his 20s with facial and head injuries.

He is currently in a stable condition.

A helicopter has arrived at the scene.

UPDATE 3.50PM: Multiple emergency crews are expected to arrive at a Central Queensland mine site within the next hour, following a reported truck rollover.

A Queensland Police spokesman said one man was reported to be injured at the Byerwen mine near Glenden, located about 200 kilometres west of Mackay

A spokesman said several police units were en route to the scene after the incident occurred about 2.20pm.

It is understood units from Moranbah and Mackay are among those attending.

Byerwen mine is an open cut hard coking coal operation which employs about 430 people.

Byerwen mine site in the Bowen Basin
Byerwen mine site in the Bowen Basin

INITIAL 2.40PM: Emergency services are responding to reports a mine truck has rolled onsite and a man is injured at an open-cut operation in Central Queensland.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police were en route to Byerwen mine near the town of Glenden following reports of the rollover about 2.20pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had been called to a reported truck rollover on Wollombi Rd at Suttor about 2.20pm.

The QCoal owned Byerwen mine is located 20km west of Glenden in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

More to come.

