Paramedics were called a location at Lowmead Rd overnight after a man reportedly suffered burns from a campfire.

Paramedics were called a location at Lowmead Rd overnight after a man reportedly suffered burns from a campfire.

PARAMEDICS were called to a Lowmead Rd property in the early hours of the morning after reports a man had burnt himself.

Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to the property at 12.19am after the man sustained burns to his leg from a campfire.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.