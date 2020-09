A male patient in his 40s was transported from the scene of a caravan fire, similar to this one in Kingsthorpe earlier this year.

A 40-YEAR-OLD man with facial and arm burns was transported to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition following a caravan fire at 3.42am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived on scene at Dunn Street a short time after the fire was reported and extinguished it.

The man remains in hospital.