Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

UPDATE: Man struck by 500kg object at Rocky worksite

Jack Evans
17th Feb 2020 12:42 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE1.27pm: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a man has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital with "spinal precautions" following a workplace incident. 

Crews were called to the site at 12:32pm. 

The man was transported from Peak Hill Quarry in a stable condition.

 INITIAL 12.45pm: Ambulance crews are heading to Peak Hill Quarry after reports a man was struck in the head by a 500kg piece of metal struck his head.

It is understood the man has sustained neck and back injuries but his condition at this stage is not known.

More to come.

editors picks queensland ambulance services workplace incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowls club excited for million-dollar revamp

        premium_icon Bowls club excited for million-dollar revamp

        News Once it secured a new 30-year lease, the bowls club was ‘off and running’ to start work on their big project.

        IN COURT: 59 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 59 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Gladstone groups plan a safe night out for women

        premium_icon Gladstone groups plan a safe night out for women

        News NEXT month popular local performers Brittany Elise and Chelsea Maree are preparing...

        ‘Top down’ approach failing Aboriginal Australians

        premium_icon ‘Top down’ approach failing Aboriginal Australians

        News A Gladstone elder says in order to close the gap for Indigenous Australians it’s...