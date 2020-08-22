'You’re a coward, you violated me': Woman relives dad abuse

JAILED: A man will spend the next 15 months behind bars after he tried to rape his stepdaughter when she was a young girl.

A COURT has heard how a man tried to rape his stepdaughter and made her give him oral sex during years of sickening abuse.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court this week to one count of attempted rape, two counts of indecent treatment of a girl under 16 under 14 and three counts indecent treatment of a child under 16 under 12 under care.

Crown prosecutor Steven Dickson told the court the offences happened between 1988 and 1994 when the victim was aged between three and nine.

The court heard on one occasion the man took the girl behind the tanks of a property and made her give him oral sex.

Mr Dickson said on another occasion the man showed the young girl his genitalia telling her "this is what a real one" looked like.

The court heard near the girl's ninth birthday the man attempted to rape her.

Mr Dickson said the man had removed his pants and the victim's, before laying on top of her and causing her pain.

He said the matter was not reported to police for some time, but the girl had told a number of people about what happened, including her mother.

A victim impact statement was read by Mr Dickson to the court.

The victim's statement said the man had taken her innocence away from her and forced her to grow up before she needed to.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a very long time, I want you to know how you made me feel and how your selfish choices have effected me," the statement said.

"You're a coward, you violated me, you preyed upon my vulnerability and made me feel unsafe."

That man's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client felt genuine shame and regret for his actions.

Mr Cassidy said his client made significant admissions to police and was remorseful for his conduct.

He said his client had no memory of the attempted rape but accepted the allegation.

Mr Cassidy told the court his client suffered from back pain and circulatory issues and that time in custody would be more onerous on him.

Mr Cassidy said there was little to no risk of his client reoffending in future.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren took into account the man's plea of guilty and accepted he was remorseful for his actions.

Judge Rosengren took into account the man made threats to harm his stepdaughter's mother if she didn't comply with his requests.

"She refers to you having made her grow in fear," she said.

"She talks of you having stolen her innocence and her childhood, with a consequence that she was forced to grow up and learn about adult concepts way before she needed to.

"The statement of facts shows there was an escalating seriousness in your offending."

Judge Rosengren also took into account the man had not committed any other offences in the last 25 years.

The man was sentenced to four and a half years imprisonment to be suspended after serving 15 months for five years.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



