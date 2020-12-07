Man stole scooter from hospital patient

WHILE a man was receiving treatment at Gladstone Hospital, William John Popata stole his scooter which was left outside.

Popata, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to stealing.

The court heard that at 4am on October 17, the victim was receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

He had left his scooter at the entrance of the facility and Popata stole it and left the premises.

Popata later gifted the scooter to his nephew who found out where he had taken it from and returned it a short time later.

Police reviewed Gladstone Hospital’s CCTV footage which clearly showed Popata stealing the scooter and leaving the premises.

Popata’s solicitor said her client was joking around with his date, there was no malice in the offence and he was “being silly”.

“I would expect a 17-year-old to be silly,” Magistrate Bevan Manthey said.

“As Forrest Gump said, ‘Stupid is as stupid does’.”

Mr Manthey fined Popata $300 with no conviction recorded.