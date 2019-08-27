Man stole passports, $6000 in jewellery in safe burglary

Steven James Allen, 31 told a magistrate if he followed his mother's rules he wouldn't be in jail - it was only when he went off on his own that he was easily led by bad influences.

Steven James Allen, 31 told a magistrate if he followed his mother's rules he wouldn't be in jail - it was only when he went off on his own that he was easily led by bad influences.

A GLADSTONE man who stole a safe with passports and jewellery worth over $6000 inside told a court it was his mother's "rules” that usually kept him from offending.

Steven James Allen, 31 told a magistrate if he followed his mother's rules he wouldn't be in jail - it was only when he went off on his own that he was easily led by bad influences.

Allen pleaded guilty via video from jail on Friday in Gladstone Magistrates Court to several charges; burglary and commit indictable offence, possess property suspected of having been used in commission of a drug offence, possess dangerous, possess utensils and fail to dispose of a needle.

In court documents viewed by The Observer it was revealed about 8am on June 5 the victim woman locked up and left her Kin Kora home.

The victim returned home about 4.05pm that same day only to discover the house had been ransacked and their freestanding safe was missing.

Inside the safe was five passports belonging to family members and about $6000 worth of jewellery.

Police were called and detectives of the Gladstone Property Crime team have attended the home.

Detectives viewed CCTV footage and Saw Allen approach the home at 10.30am that day.

Allen had placed socks over his hands, entered the house and moments later left carrying a blue back pack and duffel bag.

The next day police executed a search warrant at a Sun Valley home where Allen was living.

None of the stolen property was located however officers several drug related items and marijuana.

Allen told police he could not return the items he had stolen as he had thrown everything in the wheelie bin, which had been collected earlier that day.

The court was told Allen had a long criminal history of like offending with almost "identical” offending in 2018 for which he received a two-year jail term and parole for.

Allen was represented by defence lawyer Rio Ramos in court who told Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy her client did tattoos in jail.

Allen told Mr Kennedy he would likely go back to his mum's house after he was released on parole as she had a set of "rules” he had to sick by which kept him out of trouble.

He was sentenced to three years' jail with parole eligibility on June 5, 2020.