Man stole cans from pub bin to trade for cash

A 26-year-old man who stole bottles and can from a pub bin to trade for cash didn’t think he was committing an offence a court was told.

Mark Stewart Ellwood pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to stealing and unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

The court was told on March 13 Ellwood went to a Gladstone pub where he stole bags of cans out of bins which was captured on CCTV footage.

In a later police interview Ellwood said he had recycled the cans for cash.

On May 11, Ellwood went to a Repco store where he took six cans of spray paint valued at $120, concealled the cans in his clothing and left the stop without paying which was captured on CCTV.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client, originally from Melbourne, had split from his partner three months ago and he was trying to get back on his feet to move back home.

She said Ellwood didn’t think stealing cans from a bin was an offence and he just wanted to make some quick cash.

She said taking the spray cans was related to an addiction which has since stopped.

Ellwood was fined $300 and ordered to pay $120 restitution. No conviction was recorded.