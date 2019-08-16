Man steals credit from reserved pokie machine

A GLADSTONE man who tried to get away with another's man pokie winnings has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment.

Graeme Francis Watt was caught on CCTV removing the money card from a pokie machine at a Gladstone pub and when police caught up with him days later on June 2, officers also found his drugs.

Watt, 56 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count each of stealing and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Watt made a move to stealing the money card from a machine while the player went outside for a cigarette. Police located Watt and after speaking with him also found two points of methylamphetmine in his possession.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said pokie machine players followed a "protocol”. "Someone had reserved that machine,” Mr Kinsella said.

Mr Kinsella noted Watt was no stranger to the courts, who had "thirty years” of criminal history committing like offences. Watt was sentenced to one month jail wholly suspended for 12 months. A conviction was recorded.