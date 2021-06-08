Man steals car with kids inside: cops

Police will allege the man attempted to steal the car with two children inside. Picture: Richard Walker

Body-cam footage has captured the moment police chased and arrested a man who allegedly stole a Range Rover with two children inside on a busy street in inner Brisbane.

Police will allege a 44-year-old man from Deception Bay opened the driver’s door while in Newstead shortly after 9am on Saturday, jumped inside and stepped on the accelerator, crashing into a gutter and a pole.

He then reversed and started weaving past vehicles in a car park, as the 43-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle before the alleged carjacking was assisted by members of the public, who chased the man.

The chase was captured on police body-cam.

The 44-year-old man then allegedly jumped from the Range Rover and fled down Commercial Street on foot.

Soon after, police spotted the man walking when the dramatic chase and arrest took place.

The man was charged and refused bail.

The man has been charged with a wider range of offences, including unlawful entry of vehicle for committing an indictable offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, assault police, obstruct police, driving without a drivers licence and drink driving offences.

He has been refused police bail and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

The woman and children in the vehicle at the time of the alleged offence were not injured.

