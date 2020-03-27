Man steals $30k of items from pawn shop he was banned from

A 21-YEAR-OLD stole $30,000 worth of goods from a pawn shop that had previously banned him because he kept trading in stolen goods, a court was told.

Jordan Bligh, now 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to two counts of enter premises and with intent commit indictable offence, one count of break and enter premises and commit an indictable offence and stealing.

The court was told early on December 23, 2018, Bligh entered into Ulton group charted accountants on Auckland St by using a timber pallet shaped like a Christmas tree to break in, causing $2025 in damages.

Bligh rummaged around the office but did not take anything. He next went to Speedi Cash Gladstone on Toolooa St where he broke into the store by smashing glass and removing a security screen from its frame. Bligh smashed two glass cabinets and stole 75 jewellery items and 30 electronics such as Bluetooth speakers and mobile phones with a sale value of $30,000.

The court was told Bligh had previously been banned from Speedi Cash for trading stolen goods.

Bligh then broke into a vacant building next to Speedi Cash on Toolooa St by throwing an ornament through the window but left when he found it was empty. Police found blood belonging to Bligh on the broken glass.

A few days earlier Bligh stole a pair of sunglasses from Chemist Warehouse in Clinton.

Bligh was arrested at a friend’s house where he was found to be wearing some of the stolen gold rings.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said Bligh had received a sentence from Gladstone Magistrates Court in January and this sentence being imposed was “somewhat of a wake-up call” for her client.

“He’s readily accepted his sentences are getting longer and longer,” Ms Willey said.

Bligh was sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment, eligible for parole February 24, 2021 with 27 days already served.