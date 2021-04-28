Man steals $2.5k from room-mate and never returns

A Gladstone man who reportedly fled to Adelaide after stealing $2500 from his room-mate appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A Gladstone man who reportedly fled to Adelaide after stealing $2500 from his room-mate appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A man who reportedly fled to Adelaide after stealing $2500 from his room-mate, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Luke Ian Mclean, 30, appeared via video-link from Capricorn Correctional Centre and pleaded guilty to 17 charges including drug-driving, 15 breaches of bail, and stealing.

The court heard about Mclean’s offending summary, with the worst case occurring on December 15, 2020.

On that date at a Kin Kora residence, the complainant left an envelope containing $2700 in his room and left the house for the day.

The complainant returned that night to find only $200 remaining in the envelope.

It was later discovered that Mclean had located and taken the complainant’s money without his permission.

Despite Mclean not returning to the address, the complainant received a Facebook message from Mclean who apologised for taking the money.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Mclean offered to make it right, however, did not follow through with his offer or return the money.

On January 14, the complainant reported the theft to police.

Numerous attempts were made to locate Mclean, who was actively avoiding police, and was believed to have fled to Adelaide.

Mr Manthey sentenced Mclean to 12 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for six months.

Mclean was also suspended from driving for three months.

Restitution of $2500 was ordered to be paid and convictions were recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Man coughed and sneezed at passengers on flight

– Gladstone man escapes jail time after threatening violence

– Young man used Snapchat to abuse victim