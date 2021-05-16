Man stalked ex, her colleague and new lover

He ended a 36-year marriage to be with her, but the new relationship only lasted five years before she moved onto a new partner and jealousy took over.

Douglas Peter Beath, 64, pleaded guilty on May 14 in Rockhampton District Court to three counts of stalking - one with threats of violence.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said the stalking offending took place over two years and five months (August 1, 2015 - January 20, 2018), stalking his former partner, her colleague and her new partner.

She said Beath's criminal record included two convictions related to the stalking offending.

Ms O'Rourke said the facts of the prior convictions involved Beath sending flowers to his former partner five times, calling her 1313 times and then driving to her house.

She said he was fined $1800 for this offending.

Ms O'Rourke said despite being sentenced for this, Beath continued his stalking offending.

She said during the stalking offending, Beath initially left letters for his victim and sent more flowers.

Ms O'Rourke said he would follow his former partner when she walked her dog, went for coffee, at her workplace, drove past her house and left tyre puncture devices.

Judge Jeff Clarke said the victim, in her impact statement, stated she had made significant changes to her life as a result of the stalking.

"She has had to modify almost every endeavour of her life," he said.

Judge Clarke said the victim now jumped in reaction to seeing cars similar to Beath's who had caused her anxiety and stress.

Ms O'Rourke said his offending behaviour was witnessed by neighbours, colleagues, and others.

She said Beath's interactions with the work colleague started with him approaching the woman at work and then he watched her at work with his former partner.

Judge Clarke said Beath "effectively blamed her (work colleague) for the break down of his relationship".

Ms O'Rourke said Beath also stalked his former partner's new boyfriend, telling the man he "needed to watch his back" and he "was friends with bikies".

She said Beath also left tyre puncturing devices to damage the male victim's vehicle.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said Beath initially sent flowers to the first stalking victim in hopes to rekindle the relationship, but after finding out she was in a new relationship with the third victim, his actions were driven by jealousy.

He said Beath had been married for 36 years when he met his now former partner, leaving the marriage for the victim.

Mr Cagney said his client claimed he and his wife had drifted apart before he met the first stalking victim.

He said the defendant had a good work history, working for the same carpentry business in Blackwater for 10 years after completing his four-year apprenticeship.

Mr Cagney said Beath then got his own builder's licence and ran his own business until the industry downturn, and then worked in the railways for 10 years.

He said his client, who has two adult children and three grandchildren, still did contracting work and looked after a friend.

Judge Clarke sentenced Beath to a three-year prison term head sentence, declared 207 days in pre-sentence custody, suspended the sentence after the time already served and set an operational period of three years.