Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were attacked at Nambour early this morning.
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were attacked at Nambour early this morning. Scott Powick
News

Man stabbed in chest in vicious attack in Nambour CBD

Ashley Carter
by
19th Mar 2019 7:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men are in hospital and police are investigating after a serious assault at Nambour early this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two men presented to a business on Currie St just after midnight and required emergency assistance.

He said the men had been involved in a serious assault around Civic St.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man in his 30s sustained a penetrating chest wound and was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board.

A second patient, a man in his 30s, was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition with a facial injury.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone in the area who might have seen anything suspicious to contact police.

More Stories

crime nambour queensland ambulance service queensland police stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Rio hits back at criticism after inquiry's first hearing

    premium_icon Rio hits back at criticism after inquiry's first hearing

    Business MINING giant Rio Tinto has hit back at criticisms it is not using enough Australian crew on its ships.

    'Lend us a lifeline': Plea for collapsed industry

    premium_icon 'Lend us a lifeline': Plea for collapsed industry

    News First of three hearings for an inquiry into the industry was today.

    'Disgraceful mess': landlord's cautionary tale

    premium_icon 'Disgraceful mess': landlord's cautionary tale

    News "There were four wrecked cars down there."