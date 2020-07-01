Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 20s was stabbed during an altercation at Mooloolaba.
A man in his 20s was stabbed during an altercation at Mooloolaba.
Breaking

Man stabbed as street brawl turns bloody

Ashley Carter
1st Jul 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital after allegedly being stabbed during a fight at Mooloolaba.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said there was an altercation between two men on Venning St and Walan St just before 1am.

POLICE CALL TO PUT END TO RAMPANT PREDATORS ON COAST

ONE MONSTROUS DAY IN MAY, A CHILD KILLER CHANGED OUR LIVES

He said the victim "thought he'd been punched", but when he looked at his injury he realised he'd been stabbed.

The men were not known to each other.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police were searching for the alleged offender.

The victim was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with abdominal and back injuries and was in a serious condition.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks mooloolaba scd crime stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Warmer than average start to Gladstone winter

        premium_icon Warmer than average start to Gladstone winter

        Weather Winter season in the Port City has started with warmer temperatures than usual.

        COVID cruise ship concerns for Gladstone’s new terminal

        premium_icon COVID cruise ship concerns for Gladstone’s new terminal

        News “There needs to be a published, detailed plan of how to cope with the potential...

        Dinosaur fossils could make Gladstone global hotspot

        premium_icon Dinosaur fossils could make Gladstone global hotspot

        News “Knowing that there is more out there close to Gladstone is fantastic.”