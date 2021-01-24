Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to assist a man at Seventeen Seventy on Sunday afternoon after he was spiked by a happy moment fish.
Paramedics were called to assist a man at Seventeen Seventy on Sunday afternoon after he was spiked by a happy moment fish.
News

Man spiked by venomous fish in Gladstone region

Darryn Nufer
24th Jan 2021 4:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics were called to assist a man at Seventeen Seventy on Sunday afternoon after he was spiked by a happy moment fish.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were dispatched to Captain Cook Drive at 2.54pm.

It is understood the man in his 30s sustained a small puncture wound but applied hot water first-aid before paramedics arrived, which offered some pain relief.

The man, believed to be a tourist visiting the region, declined transport to hospital.

Happy moment fish have venomous spines which can inflict intense pain and people have been hospitalised after falling victim.

Those who have been spiked by happy moments have said hot water provided the most pain relief.

READ: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

OTHER NEWS:

RIP HARO: Tributes for popular sparky and union man

UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Road tripping comedians to bring laughs to Gladstone region

happy moment spike town of 1770
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

        Premium Content UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

        News Police held concerns for the welfare of Kerrie Hayes.

        RIP HARO: Tributes for popular sparky and union man

        Premium Content RIP HARO: Tributes for popular sparky and union man

        News Greg “Haro” Harris had a proud history of standing up and fighting for what was...

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s hottest red head?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s hottest red head?

        News Vote who you think is Gladstone’s best looking red head. Poll closes 12pm Tuesday.

        ‘Overwhelmed’: Gladstone’s best builder crowned

        Premium Content ‘Overwhelmed’: Gladstone’s best builder crowned

        News Coast 2 Country was voted by The Observer readers as Gladstone’s best builder.