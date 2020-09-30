Man spends night at watch-house after missing court

Graeme Warde pleaded guilty to drink driving, unlicensed driving and failing to appear.

A GLADSTONE man who failed to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday had an uncomfortable sleep in the watch house while he waited for his matters to be heard.

On Tuesday, Graeme Peter Warde, 31, pleaded guilty to failing to appear, driving without a licence demerit point suspended and drink driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court on May 2 Warde was intercepted at a service station on the Dawson Highway where checks showed his licence had been suspended since February 5.

Warde was pulled over again on Palm Dr on July 8 for a random breath test.

Warde blew .044 and at the time he was the holder of a provisional licence.

He told police he had drunk four Great Northern beers and believed he was on an open licence.

Warde landed himself in the watch house on September 28 when he failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued.

He told police he had to look after his child and couldn’t attend until court until 11am.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court Warde and his partner had an argument and the partner took off leaving their sick baby with him.

Mr Pepito said Warde didn’t want to leave the child and he thought the partner would return sooner.

He asked the court to consider Warde had spent the night in the watch house when sentencing.

Warde was convicted and fined $1050 and disqualified from driving for six months.

