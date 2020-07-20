Menu
Man sneaks out of quarantine for ciggie

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
20th Jul 2020 5:33 AM

 

A returned traveller's nicotine cravings will cost him a day in court after he allegedly wrestled with police when caught trying to sneak out of hotel quarantine for a cigarette.

The Queensland man, 28, is set to be charged with resisting police and failing to comply public health orders after the fiery incident about 2.35am on Sunday.

Police will allege in court the man was undergoing his mandatory 14-day quarantine at the InterContinental Hotel in Macquarie St, Sydney, when he tried to leave his room.

The man had only just begun his quarantine period. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Security allegedly advised him to return to his room but the man got into a lift in an attempt to flee the Circular Quay hotel.

That is when police stepped in.

"After a short, physical struggle with officers, the man was restrained and returned to his hotel room," NSW Police said in a statement.

The man had arrived in the country on Friday.

He will be issued with a court attendance notice upon his release from quarantine at the end of this month.

Originally published as Man sneaks out of quarantine for ciggie

