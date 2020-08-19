Man smoked weed, ice before driving
A GLADSTONE man admitted he had smoked cannabis and ice before driving.
Joel Raymond Betts-Murray pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-driving.
Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said on April 21, Betts-Murray was intercepted on the Bruce Hwy, Benaraby, where he tested positive for a relevant drug.
Betts-Murray admitted to police he had smoked marijuana and ice which he subsequently tested positive for.
Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield asked for a minimal sentence as her client planned to move to Childers and find work.
Betts-Murray was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.