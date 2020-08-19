Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who tested positive for drug-driving admitted he had smoked marijuana and ice beforehand.
A man who tested positive for drug-driving admitted he had smoked marijuana and ice beforehand.
Crime

Man smoked weed, ice before driving

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man admitted he had smoked cannabis and ice before driving.

Joel Raymond Betts-Murray pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-driving.

READ MORE: Apprentice got behind the wheel almost twice the limit

READ MORE: Disappearing disqualified driver has his day in court

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said on April 21, Betts-Murray was intercepted on the Bruce Hwy, Benaraby, where he tested positive for a relevant drug.

Betts-Murray admitted to police he had smoked marijuana and ice which he subsequently tested positive for.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield asked for a minimal sentence as her client planned to move to Childers and find work.

Betts-Murray was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

gladstonecourt gladstone drug driver gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug addict given one last chance at rehab

        Premium Content Drug addict given one last chance at rehab

        Crime The woman fronted court on 16 charges, mostly related to drug offending.

        VOTE NOW: Who makes the best coffee in Gladdy?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who makes the best coffee in Gladdy?

        News After putting the call out on Facebook, the region delivered with dozens of...

        Larso’s Take: ‘Titans mad to not re-sign Proctor’

        Premium Content Larso’s Take: ‘Titans mad to not re-sign Proctor’

        News From Proctor’s bite allegation to Storm delight, league legend and “Prince of...

        IN PHOTOS: Gladstone remembers 54th anniversary of Long Tan

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Gladstone remembers 54th anniversary of Long Tan

        News Veterans, politicians and the community gathered at Gladstone’s Anzac Park.