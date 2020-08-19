Man smoked weed, ice before driving

A man who tested positive for drug-driving admitted he had smoked marijuana and ice beforehand.

A GLADSTONE man admitted he had smoked cannabis and ice before driving.

Joel Raymond Betts-Murray pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said on April 21, Betts-Murray was intercepted on the Bruce Hwy, Benaraby, where he tested positive for a relevant drug.

Betts-Murray admitted to police he had smoked marijuana and ice which he subsequently tested positive for.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield asked for a minimal sentence as her client planned to move to Childers and find work.

Betts-Murray was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.