Bailey Jayde Perez-Homer pleaded guilty to drug-driving.
Crime

Man smoked weed and got behind the wheel

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
15th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
A FORMER mechanic caught drug-driving told police he had smoked marijuana earlier that day.

Bailey Jayde Perez-Homer, 22, was pulled over at Buderim on April 16, at 4.10pm, for a drug test.

Analysis showed the presence of marijuana in his system.

Perez-Homer pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-driving.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client had used the drug to help with mental health issues.

She said Perez-Homer had moved from Maroochydore to Gladstone but had plans to move back to the Sunshine Coast.

Perez-Homer was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Gladstone Observer

