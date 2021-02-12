Man smashes QML, lawyers’ cars in $8k damage spree

Bryce Radunz pleaded guilty to nine counts of wilful damage.

Bryce Radunz pleaded guilty to nine counts of wilful damage.

A Gladstone man who caused thousands of dollars in damage to vehicles around town has been given a nine month suspended sentence.

Bryce Anthony Radunz, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 15 to nine counts of wilful damage.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

The court heard that on September 12 last year, at 12.37am, Radunz was in a carpark behind MiePlace nightclub with another person when he walked towards a Nissan Pulsar and kicked the side door.

Radunz yelled at the woman and kicked the car three more times causing damage.

He then approached another car and kicked the left side mirror which caused the glass to smash.

He walked towards the nightclub before running up to another car and kicking the right side mirror.

He lifted both arms above his head and smashed the mirror down, causing it to rip off the car and smash glass and plastic off the mirror.

The same day at 1.30am, Radunz had damaged a Mitsubishi ASX parked on Off St, Gladstone Central, damaging the side window and driver side mirror.

He smashed the back window and side mirror of a Lexus UX200 on Tank St belonging to a law firm, smashed a side mirror on a Ford Falcon on Off St, and damaged two Toyota Corollas and a Toyota Echo belonging to QML on Tank St.

He was identified through CCTV footage.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said the labourer was remorseful for his actions and had since moved to Brisbane.

He said his client had previously been sentenced for other wilful damage offences, which had happened on the same night where he received a 12-month sentence with immediate parole.

Radunz was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, immediately suspended for nine months to run concurrently with his previous sentence.

He was also ordered to pay $8630.60 in restitution.