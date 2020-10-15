Man smashed TV in argument with partner

A Gladstone man yelled at his victim and broke a TV in an argument.

A GLADSTONE man smashed a TV screen in an argument with his partner and then ran away when police arrived.

The 19-year-old, who cannot be named by law, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravening a police protection notice.

The court was told that on September 10, police were called to a loud verbal disturbance at the house the man shared with the victim.

Police saw a television smashed on the ground of the residence and at one stage the man ran away from them.

The man attended the police station on September 10 and said he had been in an argument with the victim.

He said he had yelled, and called her names that he didn’t want to reveal to police.

He said he intentionally pushed the TV off the stand.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic asked the court to consider his client was young with no criminal history.

The man was fined $300 and no conviction was recorded.

