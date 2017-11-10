Menu
Man slumped over steering wheel drinks himself unconscious

A middle-aged man was jolted out of a deep, drunken sleep by police after he drank himself unconscious inside a car that was still running.
Sarah Steger
by

A MIDDLE-aged man was jolted out of a deep, drunken sleep by police after he drank himself unconscious inside a car that was still running.

Kenneth Patrick Goltz pleaded guilty to one count of under the influence of liquor while in charge of a motor vehicle in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

At 12.45pm on October 24, police were called to New Auckland after a man was seen slumped over the steering wheel of a parked car.

Within 15 minutes, police located the vehicle, which they saw was still running, despite its unconscious occupant.

Police woke Goltz up and told him to turn the car's engine off. As he clambered out, police saw an empty 750ml bottle of vodka in the centre console of the car.

Police saw that the defendant was unsteady on his feet and swaying from side to side.

Police prosecutor Acting Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said he "smelt strongly of liquor".

Goltz told police he had drunk about four bottles of vodka prior to their arrival.

Appearing in court unrepresented, Goltz told Magistrate Melanie Ho he recently learnt he was an alcoholic.

He said he was currently going to two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week and was also receiving counselling through Lifeline.

He told Magistrate Melanie Ho he was a traffic controller but had been out of work since June.

"I might be out of employment now because I have no licence," he said.

His last drink-driving offence was 12 years ago.

Goltz was fined $1050 and disqualified for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

