Man slapped with fine over weapon confusion

CONFUSION over an item’s restriction has landed a man with a $200 fine.

Rick James Bernabei, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to possessing restricted items.

The court was told Bernabei was intercepted on the Dawson Highway on March 20. At the time he was in the process of moving house and among the thousands of items in his car was a billy club, also known as a baton.

Bernabei told police he didn’t realise it was a restricted weapon.

His lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the item was actually a torch shaped like a billy club and was not something he typically carried.

Bernabei was convicted and fined $200.