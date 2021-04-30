Menu
Close-up of cuffed criminal hands
Close-up of cuffed criminal hands
Man ‘simulated sex’ with child: ‘We just won’t tell anyone’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A Central Queensland man who met a teenager on social media, thinking she was 19, still had sexual simulations with her after she told him she was only 15.

The child victim was found wandering the streets of Moura, intoxicated, telling police she had been kidnapped, thrown in the boot of a car and driven for hours before being raped and left in the middle of the street.

When later sober, she told police the factual version of events.

Harold John White, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on April 29 to two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said White met the child victim on social media and arranged to meet up.

She said the defendant picked the child up on October 12, 2019, and the pair went to a motel in Gladstone where the girl told White she was 15 years and six months old.

Ms O’Rourke said White told the girl “we just won’t tell anyone”.

She said White and the child then had simulated sex, with skin on skin contact but no penetration.

Ms O’Rourke said after this incident, one of the child’s former boyfriends approached White and told him she was only 15, to which White replied he knew.

A week later, White picked the child up and drove her to his place in Moura.

Ms O’Rourke said they again had simulated sex.

She said the child was later found wandering the streets, not knowing where she was, and it was through contacting the police because she was lost that the offending was revealed.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said that prior to the two incidents, the child victim and White were messaging each other as if they were in a relationship.

He said the child’s Facebook account had her listed as being 19 years old.

Mr Polley said the Facebook account also had photographs of the child that were provocative and listed her as being employed for a porn website.

He said the first time White knew of her real age was at the motel where she was smoking marijuana she had taken to the motel.

Mr Polley said his client admitted he should have walked away right then.

He said after the second incident, where they were at his home in Moura, White had gone to his garage to work on a motor while the child was left in the house.

Mr Polley said the child drank rum by herself, wandered out of the house down the street and got lost.

He said the child knocked on a door for help and police were called.

Mr Polley said the child told police she had been kidnapped, placed in the boot of a car and driven hours away before being raped and left in the middle of the road.

He said police responded, entering White’s residence “hot and heavy”, thinking he had kidnapped and raped the child.

Mr Polley said White was found by police, naked and asleep on the couch.

He said the child gave the correct version of events when she gave a statement to police when she was sober.

White was sentenced to a nine-months prison head sentence, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months.

