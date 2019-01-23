Man shows police the 27 cannabis plants he was growing

WHEN police came knocking at his door, a Gladstone man led the questioning officers right to his crops.

Christopher Paul Haertel pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count each of possess and produce dangerous drugs.

The court was told on December 5 about 3pm, police arrived at Haertel's Burua home on a search warrant.

Haertel told police he had been growing cannabis and led the officers to his set up.

The court was told the 27 plants were at various stages in growth.

Haertel told police he used lights to accelerate the process.

Police also found 5.8 grams of cannabis and clip seal bags at the property.

The court was told the 47-year-old smoked the cannabis for chronic pain relief.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was in a car crash several years ago and broke his leg.

Mr Pepito said Haertel found cannabis to be the most effective drug for pain relief.

He said his client was also recently involved in an accident that put him out of work.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella noted Haertel had no criminal history.

"You've led a blameless existence,” Mr Kinsella said.

He noted Haertel was a gainful member of the community and was only out of work due an injury,

Mr Kinsella fined the man $800 but did not record a conviction.